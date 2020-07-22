Returning to normal would be a step back: Don Cheadle on anti-racism protests during COVID-19

Hollywood star Don Cheadle believes it would be a step back if America returns to normal after weeks of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests during the coronavirus pandemic. The "Hotel Rwanda" star spoke to Conan O'Brien about the Black Lives Matter protests that continue across the country following the murder of George Floyd in May.

"I think a return to what is normal is actually a step back. It won't be just a return, it'll be a complete reset to something that I don't think we can afford to do as a community," Cheadle, 55, said on the late-night show. The actor said the pandemic and other high-profile, racially charged incidents before Floyd's death created "this sort of boiling point".

Cheadle, also known for starring as Jim Rhodes/ War Machine in Marvel's "Avengers" films, said he wants to use his star status to amplify other voices. "I think a lot of times what (progress) requires is for us to kind of step out of the way and use that power we have as producers, as people behind the cameras as well as in front of the camera to push it on that end and make sure the non-centered voices get centered, make sure that the people who are not seen get to the front," he said.

"A lot of times, our best work is done when we step out of the way. We get the attention and then we shift the light, shift the focus," he added..