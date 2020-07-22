Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris Hilton reveals she still has 'nightmares' about her past

American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she had a hard time looking back on her childhood, in fact, it still haunts her till today.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:31 IST
Paris Hilton reveals she still has 'nightmares' about her past
Paris Hilton. Image Credit: ANI

American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she had a hard time looking back on her childhood, in fact, it still haunts her till today. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old businesswoman is set to be the subject of the documentary 'This is Paris,' which will explore the heiress' past and delve into her traumas, as well as how she became the person we know her to be today.

People magazine obtained a special sneak peek of the documentary, in which Hilton disclosed her negative feelings surrounding her past. She said, "I'm nervous. I'm shaking. It's hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning. I don't know -- it's something that's very personal and not something I like talking about."

The former reality star added: "No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it." As per the outlet, Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Rothschild Hilton will also appear in the documentary.

The film was directed by Alexandra Dean and will premiere on Hilton's YouTube channel on September 14. Previously, Hilton spoke about the documentary during an appearance on 'The Talk,' calling it "very therapeutic" to film.

The former 'Simple Life' star said, "I became very close with the director and she really asked me so many questions. I started thinking about my past and what I've been through and realised just how much it's affected my life and how I was holding on to so much trauma for so long." She even admitted that she "learned a lot about" herself through the film.

"I think when people see this film, they're really going to see a different side to me than they've ever seen before," said Hilton. "Because I honestly didn't even know who I was up until this year." (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

'Dil Bechara' musicians pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The team of Sushant Singh Rajputs upcoming film Dil Bechara on Wednesday remembered the actor by performing tracks from his swansong with a wish that he will live on in peoples hearts forever. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Ami...

Pandemic to bite deeply, GDP to shrink by 6 pc in FY21: Report

Citing the yet to be stabilized infection curve and the COVID-19 caseload in economically key states, Singaporean brokerage DBS on Wednesday forecast deeper distress for the country which will lead to a 6 percent growth contraction in FY21....

Daisha Riley, 'Good Morning America' producer, dies at 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on Good Morning America, has died, co-host Michael Strahan announced to viewers on Tuesday morning local time. She was 35. According to Variety, Strahan said on the broadcast, One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young...

POLL-Biden, leading Trump by 8 points, also has a big advantage with undecided voters

Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in support among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020