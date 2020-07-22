Left Menu
If 'Paani' gets made one day, I'll dedicate it to Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday said whenever his much-ambitious passion project "Paani" sees the light of day, he will dedicate the film to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was attached to headline the movie. Takig to Twitter, the "Mr India" director said he would love to make the film with partners who "walk in humility, not in arrogance".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:40 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday said whenever his much-ambitious passion project "Paani" sees the light of day, he will dedicate the film to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was attached to headline the movie. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was 34. The actor was supposed to star in "Paani", produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), with whom he previously worked in "Shuddh Desi Romance" (2013) and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" (2015)

Kapur's "Paani" would have been his third film with the banner, but YRF reportedly backed out of the project later. Takig to Twitter, the "Mr India" director said he would love to make the film with partners who "walk in humility, not in arrogance". "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant," he wrote. The filmmaker had earlier said that he was "devastated" when "Paani" was put on the back burner. "'Paani' is a complex subject. I am good at selling films. I believe I can sell something so fast and Adi (Aditya Chopra) got caught," he had quipped

"I was devastated as I was passionate about the project. I had it with me for 15 years. I was working on it for so long. It was draining, it was art. It was not like if not this, I will make something else. When I saw Sushant I felt he is the guy," the 74-year-old director said during a Masterclass at the 2017 edition of the International Film Festival of India.

