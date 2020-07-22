Why Chief of Staff Season 3 isn’t renewed, know more on cast & other details

Netflix's interest for Korean drama highly increased than before. Chief of Staff Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The series has gained massive popularity among Netflix fans and now they are passionately waiting for the third season.

Unfortunately, Chief of Staff Season 3 doesn't have the renewal. In other words, it is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix. The delay in renewal is China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic situation is the reason why Netflix is delaying the renewal of Chief of Staff Season 3. Chief of Staff Season 2 premiered on November 11, 2019 and dropped its finale on December 10, 2019. Season 1 premiered in June 2019.

Thus, there is no doubt that Chief of Staff Season 3 will further be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the world. The global entertainment industry is the worst hit with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the web, television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

It's not only Chief of Staff Season 3, but other popular Netflix series are yet to get confirmation on renewals due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has been speculated that the third season of the South Korean TV series will return with majority of the original characters. Some of the actors are Jung Jin-youthful as Lee Seong-min, Kim Kap-soo as Song-Hee-seop, Jung Woong-in as Oh Won-suk, Im Won-hee as Go Seok-man, Jung Man-sik as Choi Kyung-Chul, Park Hyo-Joo as Lee Ji-Eun, Jo Bok-Rae as Young Jong-yeol.

Many other supporting cast is expected to reprise their roles. There is also a possibility for new faces in the imminent season. However, nothing has been announced yet on it.

Chief of Staff Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online