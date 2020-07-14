Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You Season 2 has a huge demand in South Korea and other countries. The series ranked as the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

Many enthusiasts of Crash Landing on You do not know that they have already got a beautiful podium for signing the petition in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. One fan has started this petition to Netflix and tvN on Change.org.

Here's what the petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 cites:

With the major success of the K-Drama "Crash Landing On You", there is so so much potential for a further story plot line for the characters.

1) Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers

2) Korean Reunification

3) Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family

There's so much more that could happen with these characters and would love to see more of them in late 2020 or early 2021!!!

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You has become viral on the Internet with many Japanese celebrities stating that they are in a spree to watching the show and repeating the process. The success of the drama helps revive the hallyu wave in Japan that has been declining for years.

The performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were highly lauded by global viewers. The series was named by Variety Magazine as one of 'The Best International Shows on Netflix'. Time Magazine also ranked it as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

Although China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation is badly resisting any sort of development for the second season, still fans believe the huge demand for the series will bring new announcement(s) sooner than later.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 will surely see the returning of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. They will be joined by Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hyoung-soo, Hwang Woo-seul-hye, Kim Yeong-min, Choi Dae-hoon, Seo ji-hye, Nam Kyung-eup, Yoon jimin, Oh man-seok, Go Kyu-pil, Lim Chul-soo, Bang Eun-jin, Tang Joonsang, Ha seok-jin to name a few.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 doesn't an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

Also Read: Will Song Joong-Ki return on small screen with Vincenzo? Know more on Space Sweepers, Bogota