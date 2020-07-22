Left Menu
Maya Hawke, Tom Sturridge spotted together in the Hamptons

American actor Maya Hawke was recently spotted out and about in the Hamptons with Tom Sturridge.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:26 IST
Maya Hawke, Tom Sturridge spotted together in the Hamptons
Maya Hawke, Tom Sturridge. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Maya Hawke was recently spotted out and about in the Hamptons with Tom Sturridge. According to Page Six, the pair were snapped on Monday (local time) displaying all the evidence of a successful beach adventure, from bare feet to a cooler to Sturridge's pink floral board shorts.

Hawke is fashionably beach-dishevelled, wearing a black coverup, one strap off the shoulder dress over her white bathing suit and she's seen hauling a bright pink tote that matched with Sturridge's shorts. These are the first set of photos that have emerged of the pair.

According to People magazine, English actor Sturridge was spotted in New York in June with his ex, Sienna Miller, 38. The two have remained close while co-parenting their 8-year-old daughter Marlowe. Tom's last big project was last year's Broadway show 'Sea Wall / A Life' with Jake Gyllenhaal. The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke and the 'Stranger Things' actor Hawke was last in the news in April, for an interview she gave to Nylon, in which she claimed, "We're just so annoyed at our parents' generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment ... and having no wars, and no plagues and no pandemics."

"We're in our 20s, we're supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs and partying," she continued. "They really f***ed us." (ANI)

