Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Bae Suzy continues to be on the headlines mainly for her popularity. Many fans of Bae Suzy are passionately waiting to know about her love life. Is she a very secretive celebrity? Or, does she hide her romantic life to avoid speculations and rumours?

Fans of Bae Suzy are much concerned about her earlier relationship with Lee Min-ho. Many of followers across the world are in a belief that the beautiful young South Korean actress is still in secret love with Lee Min-ho.

Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho dated for three years before moving away from each other, this is what we know till date. When they separated, a rumour broke out that the 33-year old handsome actor was the one who made the move.

Lee Min-ho was attracted to Bae Suzy, as reportedly by Pinkvilla, and it is also being said that he proactively approached the gorgeous 25-year old actress. She went on to attend the VIP screening of his movie Gangnam 1970 in 2015.

"His personality made it a difficult choice for him to approach her at first because he was worried that it would affect her more negatively." However, the actor did make the move. The duo went on to grow close in their first meeting. "They were both busy with their schedules and commercial shoots, but they made time to see each other and go on dates," one source said at that time.

On the other hand, Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho were spotted multiple times with Dispatch releasing their snaps that already fuelled the rumours surrounding their relationship. Earlier, their agencies also admitted that they were indeed dating.

"This is a response to the reports made by Korean news today. The two have been meeting for about one month now, and are carefully continuing their relationship. We would like for you to look on the two kindly," the statement earlier revealed by Lee Min-ho's the then agency Starhaus Entertainment stated. Even Bae Suzy's agency, JYP Entertainment confirmed the news during that time.

However, according to some reports, Bae Suzy is currently not dating anyone. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.