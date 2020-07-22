Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Fans of Bae Suzy are much concerned about her earlier relationship with Lee Min-ho. Many of followers across the world are in a belief that the beautiful young South Korean actress is still in a secret love with Lee Min-ho.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:39 IST
Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Bae Suzy continues to be on the headlines mainly for her popularity. Many fans of Bae Suzy are passionately waiting to know about her love life. Is she a very secretive celebrity? Or, does she hide her romantic life to avoid speculations and rumours?

Fans of Bae Suzy are much concerned about her earlier relationship with Lee Min-ho. Many of followers across the world are in a belief that the beautiful young South Korean actress is still in secret love with Lee Min-ho.

Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho dated for three years before moving away from each other, this is what we know till date. When they separated, a rumour broke out that the 33-year old handsome actor was the one who made the move.

Lee Min-ho was attracted to Bae Suzy, as reportedly by Pinkvilla, and it is also being said that he proactively approached the gorgeous 25-year old actress. She went on to attend the VIP screening of his movie Gangnam 1970 in 2015.

"His personality made it a difficult choice for him to approach her at first because he was worried that it would affect her more negatively." However, the actor did make the move. The duo went on to grow close in their first meeting. "They were both busy with their schedules and commercial shoots, but they made time to see each other and go on dates," one source said at that time.

Also Read: How Song Hye-Kyo spreads info on Korean independence movement against Japan

On the other hand, Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho were spotted multiple times with Dispatch releasing their snaps that already fuelled the rumours surrounding their relationship. Earlier, their agencies also admitted that they were indeed dating.

"This is a response to the reports made by Korean news today. The two have been meeting for about one month now, and are carefully continuing their relationship. We would like for you to look on the two kindly," the statement earlier revealed by Lee Min-ho's the then agency Starhaus Entertainment stated. Even Bae Suzy's agency, JYP Entertainment confirmed the news during that time.

However, according to some reports, Bae Suzy is currently not dating anyone. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Six more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll in the state to 583, officials said.&#160; The state also reported 961 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its tally to 32,334, as per the health depa...

Global supply chain getting redesigned, redefined due to COVID-19, geopolitics: Chandrasekaran

The global supply chain is getting redesigned and redefined in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, current geopolitical situation and trade issues, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Speaking in a discussion at the India ...

State finances stressed, need greater room to incur additional costs due to COVID-19: N K Singh

Finances of the states are stressed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and some fiscal norms should be relaxed to allow them greater room for incurring additional expenditure, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Wednesday. ...

US Senator calls Chinese consulate in Houston 'massive spy centre'

Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the central node of the Communist Partys vast network of spies. The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020