How Song Hye-Kyo spreads info on Korean independence movement against Japan

Devdiscourse always focussed on Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki's real reason for divorce, which is 'personality difference'. The lawyers of both the parties stated this reason at the court. While the global fans and followers of Song Hye-Kyo have passionately been waiting for her appearance on the screen again, the beautiful actress continues to perform those activities that leave huge impact on the society.

Kudos to Song Hye-Kyo! The Descendants of the Sun actress has reportedly joined a South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk to donate books to the historic Korean National Association in Los Angeles.

The ex-wife of Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo has reportedly donated ten thousand Korean/English books by joining hand with the South Korean professor to the Los Angeles-based Korean National Association. The objective of this activity is providing information about the historic site of the Korean independence movement against Japan.

The donations accomplished by Song Hye-Kyo is a part of the Refill Project. According to Pinkvilla, the campaign commenced in 2019 with an objective to 'refill' leaflets at historic Korean sites on the planet.

"I believe it is more important to keep 'refilling' the books than provide new ones at another site. This is our second donation for the project this year. The first contribution was made to the site of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Chongqing, China," professor Seo Kyung-duk earlier wrote on Facebook. The donations have so far been made to 22 historic sites.

The guidebook is also available at www.historyofkorea.co.kr

In our previous news on Song Hye-Kyo, we revealed that the gorgeous 38-year-old actress attended the special premiere of Park Shin-Hye and Yoo Ah In's new movie #Alive last month. She gave her support and best wishes for the movie #Alive. This is a zombie thriller based on the original script #Alone of Hollywood screenwriter Matt Naylor.

Song Hye-Kyo has recently given an interview to ELLE Taiwan. She revealed many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career. "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," Song Hye-Kyo recalled.

