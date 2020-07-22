Left Menu
Orlando Bloom mourns his dog's demise with a new tattoo

Almost a week after reporting his dog as missing, actor Orlando Bloom on Wednesday said that his missing dog, Mighty, is now "on the other side" and mourned his demise with a tattoo.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:54 IST
Actor Orlando Bloom with tattoo dedicated to his pet dog, MIghty (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a week after reporting his dog as missing, actor Orlando Bloom on Wednesday said that his missing dog, Mighty, is now "on the other side" and mourned his demise with a tattoo. He took to Instagram to Instagram to share videos and pictures featuring his new tattoo dedicated to his departed friend. The tattoo features the dog's name - 'Mighty'- with an ace of spades that comes enclosed in a heart.

He complimented the post with a long note dedicated to his teacup poodle who went missing a week ago. "After seven days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day--the number of completion--we found his collar. I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," he wrote in the caption of one of the posts.

Going further he explained how he left "no stone unturned," to find his missing dog. "I left no stone unturned, crawled [through] all the manholes, under the roads, searched every backyard and creek bed" and "had two separate sniffer dogs do their best, as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," he wrote.

"I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every backyard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A," he added. Bloom shared the dog with his fiancee Katy Perry who too took to social media to mourn the loss of their pet.

"We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw-shaped hole in our hearts," she wrote sharing the posts by Bloom on his Instagram profile. Mighty has often been seen making appearances on Bloom's Instagram account. (ANI)

