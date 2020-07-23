Left Menu
Fake news: Amitabh Bachchan denies reports of testing negative for COVID-19

The 77-year-old actor, who along with actor-son Abhishek, was admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital here on July 11, was quick to rubbish stories that started swirling on social media. "This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie!" wrote Amitabh on Twitter, tagging a video clip from a TV news channel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:52 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The 77-year-old actor, who along with actor-son Abhishek, was admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital here on July 11, was quick to rubbish stories that started swirling on social media.

"This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie!" wrote Amitabh on Twitter, tagging a video clip from a TV news channel. The reports emerged as the Bollywood veteran and Abhishek, 44, neared the completion of their 14-day quarantine period at the city hospital.

A day after the father-son's revealed their diagnosis, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive. Bachchan occasionally updates his fans on social media about his health. The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,04,572 with 1,310 new patients being reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

