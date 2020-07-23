Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:44 IST
The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell
The viewers will be amazed seeing The Midnight Gospel Season 2 focussing more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. Image Credit: Facebook / The Midnight Gospel

Netflix is yet to renew The Midnight Gospel Season 2 but this can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in it. The success of Season 1 was huge that created a big demand for the second season. Read further to get the latest updates.

The series co-creator, Duncan Trussell is hopeful for the renewal of The Midnight Gospel Season 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Duncan Trussell said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

Fans are passionately waiting for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. The first season received praise for its visuals, animation and the way it deals with deep and philosophical subjects. On it, Trussel said, "Obviously, there's a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar."

"But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," he added.

The viewers will be amazed seeing The Midnight Gospel Season 2 focussing more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. Stuart Jeffries from The Guardian called The Midnight Gospel a trippy Mr Benn for adults and said that the show was engagingly bonkers in a quest for philosophical truth on a psychedelic journey through space.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will also take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey. The show will also emphasize like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation and living in the moment.

"You know, we mapped out that world, and we barely, barely got into that world. But nothing you're seeing in that show — not a single word, not a single moment — was unintentional. It all connects to a really big history, and a very deep story," Trussel further added.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indians owner calls for 'inclusive' name change dialogue

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan said the organization is engaging with Native American leaders and key stakeholders to determine the franchises path to a potential name change. The team said in a statement released July 3 that it would b...

"He's nuts mom" - Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013

American actress Amber Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover her then boyfriend, Johnny Depp, became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.The texts were rea...

"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday it had no option other than an IMF deal to escape a financial crisis worsening by the day, and Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid. Lebanon desperately needs such aid as it wrestles...

20 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan

A bomb planted on a vegetable cart went off at a busy open-air market in a tribal district in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, injuring at least 20 people including a child, police said. The bomb blast occurred in Turi Bazar in the city o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020