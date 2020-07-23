The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Netflix is yet to renew The Midnight Gospel Season 2 but this can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in it. The success of Season 1 was huge that created a big demand for the second season. Read further to get the latest updates.

The series co-creator, Duncan Trussell is hopeful for the renewal of The Midnight Gospel Season 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Duncan Trussell said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

Fans are passionately waiting for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. The first season received praise for its visuals, animation and the way it deals with deep and philosophical subjects. On it, Trussel said, "Obviously, there's a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar."

"But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," he added.

The viewers will be amazed seeing The Midnight Gospel Season 2 focussing more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. Stuart Jeffries from The Guardian called The Midnight Gospel a trippy Mr Benn for adults and said that the show was engagingly bonkers in a quest for philosophical truth on a psychedelic journey through space.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will also take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey. The show will also emphasize like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation and living in the moment.

"You know, we mapped out that world, and we barely, barely got into that world. But nothing you're seeing in that show — not a single word, not a single moment — was unintentional. It all connects to a really big history, and a very deep story," Trussel further added.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

