Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

Sex Education Season 3 already got renewed in Feb 2020. In February this year, Netflix tweeted, "let's talk about sex baby, let's talk about season 3 (of Sex Education)".

Sex Education Season 3 is going to be intensely remarkable than the previous two seasons. The announcement was done in a trailer that Alistair Petrie (who plays headmaster Michael Groff in the comedy-drama series) wandering the halls of Moordale and showing off posed portraits of characters including Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds) and Gillian Anderson's sex therapist character Jean, Digital Spy noted.

According to Deadline, Sex Education Season 3 was about to start filming during the period when global lockdown started due to Covid-19 pandemic. Like other TV, web series and movies, the third season of Sex Education suffered delay in shooting due to world's poor health condition.

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will start where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

No updates on Sex Education Season 3 related to the plot are available currently. Everything is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, fans believe that they can see more distancing between Maeve and Otis as his voicemail got deleted by Isaac. Otis is likely to lose his partner in crime in the upcoming season.

On the other hand, a connection between Eric and Adam is a probable one in Sex Education Season 3. Fans may be distressed seeing splits in many relationships, although there is no official update on it.

Sex Education Season 3 can see Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn, Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Connor Swindells as Adam Groff and many others.

As Sex Education Season 1 and 2 consisted of eight episodes each, fans expect Season 3 to be consisting of the similar number of episodes. The release date is yet to be confirmed but fans believe it will be out in January next year.

