Taylor Swift debuts music video of 'Cardigan' from new album

Taylor Swift fans are in for a treat! The singer on Friday dropped her eighth official studio album 'Folklore', along with a music video of her new single 'Cardigan'. The 'You Belong With Me' singer took to social media to make the announcement along with a long note explaining that the ideas for the album came in during the self-isolation period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She noted that it was "in isolation" her imagination "run wild", making it possible to create the album. Her previous album was 'Lover', which she released in 2019. "A collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history and memory. I've told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder and whimsy they deserve. Now it's up to you to pass them down. Folklore is out now," the 30-year-old musician wrote.

Along with the announcement of the album, the singer also dropped the official music video of the new song 'Cardigan'. In the four-minute and 34-second music video, Swift is first seen playing the piano inside a cozy room and she sees some magical forces coming from her piano. She takes a leap and finds herself in between a forest and later in an ocean and finally returning to her room.

The official music video of 'Cardigan' was premiered in the YouTube handle of the singer and has garnered more than one million viewers in nearly three hours of its release. (ANI)