Be happy, healthy and strong: Dharmendra to Manoj Kumar on his birthday

Reminiscing the memories attached with the film industry that they both shared, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Friday extended birthday wishes to senior actor Manoj Kumar with a priceless throwback picture. "Happy Birthday Manoj, be happy, healthy and strong. MANNU, we shared the struggle in this film industry with love and affection," wrote the 84-year-old star alongside a throwback picture on Twitter.

In the monochromatic picture, both the stars are seen holding an award as well as sharing a smile. In the picture, the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star is seen dressed up in a suit while Kumar is seen sporting a white shirt and pants. Sharing that all the memories of the struggling days have been indelible for Senior Deol, he added, "Woh yaaden ....meri zindagi ka ikk anokha issasa.......mujhe hameesha hameesha yaad rahe ga .......love you."

Netizens of the micro-blogging site also extended birthday wishes to the 'Kranti' actor over the post that garnered more than 2.7 likes. Manoj Kumar is remembered to have delivered versatile performances in films like 'Hariyali Aur Raasta', 'Woh Kaun Thi?', 'Himalay Ki God Mein', 'Do Badan', 'Upkar', 'Patthar Ke Sanam', 'Neel Kamal', 'Purab Aur Paschim', 'Beimaan', 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', 'Dus Numbri', 'Sanyasi' and 'Kranti'.

The veteran star is also well known for acting and directing films with patriotic themes and has been given the nickname Bharat Kumar. (ANI)