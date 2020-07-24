Leslie Jones to host Emmy nominations announcement

"Saturday Night Live" alum Leslie Jones has been announced as the host for the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations. The nominations for the Emmys will be unveiled on July 29, the Television Academy said in a statement.

Jones will be joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany as the fellow presenters during the virtual event. The nominations ceremony has gone digital this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart," said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO, Television Academy. "We are honoured to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season," he added. Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Emmys, which will be held on September 20.

Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of the late night show "Jimmy Kimmel, Live!", had previously emceed the 64th and 68th editions in 2012 and 2016..