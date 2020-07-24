Mel Gibson was hospitalised with coronavirus in April
Hollywood star Mel Gibson was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles in April for a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Gibson’s representatives told the Daily Telegraph Australia that the veteran star was treated with the drug Remdesivir while in hospital. “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital.PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:22 IST
Hollywood star Mel Gibson was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles in April for a week after testing positive for COVID-19. Gibson’s representatives told the Daily Telegraph Australia that the veteran star was treated with the drug Remdesivir while in hospital.
“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies,” the representative said. Other Hollywood stars to have contracted coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko.
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: 'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body; Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke and more
4 charged in Los Angeles death of rising rapper Pop Smoke
'Felt like bones were made of soda crackers': Tom Hanks talks about coronavirus battle
Soccer-Hollywood stars team up with ex-players to bring NWSL to Los Angeles
Mayor concedes Los Angeles reopened too soon