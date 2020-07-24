Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds' time travel movie acquired by Netflix

Previously titled "Our Name is Adam", the project hails from Skydance and is shifting from Paramount, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Levy will direct the film with Reynolds playing a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Levy and Reynolds will also produce the new movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:27 IST
Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds' time travel movie acquired by Netflix
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Shawn Levy's upcoming time travel movie with Ryan Reynolds has been bought by streamer Netflix. Previously titled "Our Name is Adam", the project hails from Skydance and is shifting from Paramount, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Levy will direct the film with Reynolds playing a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds.

The duo are currently awaiting the release of their film, "Free Guy" which was pushed to December 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Levy and Reynolds will also produce the new movie. Jonathan Tropper is currently writing the latest draft of the film based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing the film for Skydance.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

No complete lockdown as of now, says Kerala CM

With an all-party meeting against another state-wide shutdown, the Kerala government on Friday decided not to go in for a complete lockdown, for now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Vijayan, who met the media after the meeting this ev...

Zimbabwe court rules journalist danger to public, extends detention

A Zimbabwean court ruled on Friday that a journalist charged with inciting violence was a danger to the public and extended his detention until August, while the United Nations expressed concern that authorities could be clamping down on fr...

ED attaches assests worth Rs 3.88 crores of IRS office in corruption case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 3.88 crores belonging to an officer of Indian Revenue Services IRS and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, 2002 in connection with a corruption case. The Enf...

Increase mask fine to Rs 1,000: HC suggestion to Guj govt

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat High Court on Friday asked the state government to increase the fine for mask violation to Rs 1,000. The oral suggestion was made by a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020