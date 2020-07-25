Left Menu
Preity Zinta returns to shoot after 6 months amid COVID-19 lockdown

Actor Preity Zinta on Saturday said it is "relieving and scary" to get back at work after six months of being at home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:10 IST
Actor Preity Zinta returns to shoot after six months (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Preity Zinta on Saturday said it is "relieving and scary" to get back at work after six months of being at home. As the country is slowly loosening up the lockdown restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor has returned to the shooting sets after a gap of six months.

The 45-year-old star hopped on to Twitter and shared a picture of her getting the eye makeup done prior to the shoot. Alongside the picture, she noted having "mixed emotions" as one now has to follow many precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

"Without a mask on ur face all the time = many mixed emotions- Fear, Excitement & Nervousness all rolled into one. Makes one appreciate a breath of fresh air and all the things we took4 granted," she tweeted. Lately, the 'Soldier' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos. She often shares such throwback pictures and shares memories with her followers. (ANI)

