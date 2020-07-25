Disney Plus ropes in Peter Foott for Halloween comedy 'Spooked'

Disney Plus is working on a Halloween comedy film with Irish filmmaker Peter Foott. Titled "Spooked", the film will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project had an initial script from Tyler Burton Smith and will now be rewritten by Foott. The story revolves around a Halloween night gone awry as trick or treaters are transformed into whatever costume they are wearing.

Foott is best known for directing 2016's crime comedy "The Young Offenders" and its 2018 spin-off series. Mark Bauch will serve as executive producer on "Spooked".