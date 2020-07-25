Richa Chadda makes her Twitter account private

Actor Richa Chadda on Saturday said she is making her Twitter account private as she has been spending long hours on the social media website

The actor shared a screenshot on Twitter that showed that she spend more than nine hours on Twitter and almost 20 hours on the phone through a week

"Am making my account private. It's not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time!" Richa said in a tweet. The 33-year-old actor, who has almost four lakh followers on Twitter, is one of the most vocal celebrities from Bollywood. She has never minced her words when it comes to discussing important social and political issues.