Left Menu
Development News Edition

A R Rahman says false rumours being spread about him by Bollywood 'gang'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 20:37 IST
A R Rahman says false rumours being spread about him by Bollywood 'gang'
During an interview with Radio Mirchi, the Oscar-winning music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films. Image Credit: ANI

Music composer A R Rahman has claimed that there is a "gang" in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work. Rahman's comments come amidst a raging insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise last month.

During an interview with Radio Mirchi, the Oscar-winning music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films. Rahman said there has been "misunderstanding" between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading "false rumours" about him in the industry.

"See, I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. So when Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to him). They told me stories after stories'," he said. "I heard that, and I said, 'yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm," the composer added. Rahman has composed the music for Rajput's last movie "Dil Bechara" , which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, also features Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

The composer further said that he is aware of people's expectations from him but the "gang" is getting in his way. "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God. "So, I am taking my own movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. You make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me," Rahman added.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administrations request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books ...

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...

1989 villages in 19 Karna districts identified as flood prone

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone, as it prepares to face the ongoing rainy season. In 19 districts, about 1,989 villages have been identified o...

ER cancels special trains due to lockdown in Bengal on July 29

The Eastern Railway ER on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020