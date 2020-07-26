Justin Bieber visits Kanye West in Wyoming

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is the latest celeb to fly out to Wyoming in a show of support for rapper Kanye West. According to Page Six, the 'Sorry' singer paid a visit to friend Kanye West's ranch in the landlocked state Friday (local time), with West sharing a photo of Bieber seated beside American entrepreneur, record executive, Damon Dash while they are engrossed in a conversation.

"DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus," West tweeted. Kanye and the 'Baby' singer have developed a close bond over the years, largely supported by their shared faith, as the 26-year-old singer Justin, previously appeared with West, during his 'Sunday Service' run last year.

Dash has also voiced his support for West, whom wife Kim Kardashian claims is currently suffering from a bipolar episode. The reality TV star Kardashian claimed in a lengthy statement defending her husband, "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Unfortunately, West is "refusing" to see his wife, dismissing her suggestion to fly to Wyoming to be with him. He also isn't receptive to even discussing his current mental state with Kardashian, TMZ reported. Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle was one of the first of West's big-name friends to check on the producer following a disastrous presidential rally in South Carolina where he openly discussed that he and Kardashian considered aborting eldest daughter, North. (ANI)