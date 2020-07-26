Left Menu
Shooting of 'Killing Eve' season 4 delayed indefinitely

The BBC America show was scheduled to be shot in Europe but the lingering uncertainty due to the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the postponement without a clear return date. Jodie Comer plays Villanelle to Sandra Oh's titular character of MI5 Agent Eve Polastri on the show, which is based on the "Codename Villanelle" novellas by Luke Jennings.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:30 IST
The filming on the fourth season of thriller drama "Killing Eve" has been suspended till further notice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC America show was scheduled to be shot in Europe but the lingering uncertainty due to the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the postponement without a clear return date.

Jodie Comer plays Villanelle to Sandra Oh's titular character of MI5 Agent Eve Polastri on the show, which is based on the "Codename Villanelle" novellas by Luke Jennings. The third season premiered in April.

"'Killing Eve' shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for 'Killing Eve' season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play," a spokesman for the show said in a statement to Deadline. Sid Gentle Films, the banner behind "Killing Eve" , was originally aiming to start production on the acclaimed and award-winning drama in August.

The makers are keeping mum about where the forthcoming season will take the characters, with past locations having been Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bucharest and Tuscany. It was also rumoured that US-based Oh has been reluctant to fly into Europe to begin shooting, but this was downplayed by a show insider. The delay in production will most likely push back the premiere date of the show to 2021. "Killing Eve" has been in the headlines in recent weeks after writer Kayleigh Llewellyn tweeted a picture of the show's all-white writers' room, sparking a conversation of show's lack of diversity on social media. Oh too talked about her experiences of working in the UK entertainment industry. "Sometimes it would be me and 75 white people and I have not come from that. The development of people behind the camera is very slow in the UK," the "Grey's Anatomy" alum had said.

