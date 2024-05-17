After good show at Catalonia, Kavin all set for FIM JuniorGP Stk Euro race in Barcelona

Confident Indian rider Kavin Quintal is raring to go at the iconic Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona in the 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship Stk European class event on May 18 and May 19. After an impressive performance in the previous race at Portugal, where he secured a remarkable top-10 finish, Kavin, a protege of the India Honda Talent acquisition programme, is looking to continue his success with the Fifty Motorsport team.

Despite missing the opening round, Kavin faced adversity when he crashed during the qualifying session in Round 2, relegating him to P30 on the starting grid. Undeterred, the determined young rider from Chennai showcased his skill and determination by overtaking nearly 20 competitors and mastering the challenging wet conditions. Celebrating his 19th birthday on May 11, Kavin demonstrated his prowess during practice sessions and is primed for the upcoming race on Sunday. A seasoned competitor since the age of 13, Kavin holds the distinction of being the youngest rider to earn points in the Indian Nationals and has clinched the Idemitsu Honda Talent Cup championship titles in 2021 and 2023.

Reflecting on his previous performance, Kavin said: "I am confident and well-prepared for the race. And we are looking to deliver a stronger outcome in the upcoming race with the unwavering support of his team." Qualifying sessions for Kavin are scheduled for Saturday, leading up to the main race in the stock European class on Sunday. Kavin Quintal continues in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship as he takes on the challenges of the renowned Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)