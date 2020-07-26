A R Rahman wants to 'move on', says 'wasted prime time of our lives will never come back'

Left Menu
Legendary music composer A R Rahman called for a "move on" after making a stir on the Internet with his recent interview, where he opened up about why there have been fewer collaborations with the Bollywood industry as compared to the ones in down South.

Legendary composer AR Rahman (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Legendary music composer A R Rahman called for a "move on" after making a stir on the Internet with his recent interview, where he opened up about why there have been fewer collaborations with the Bollywood industry as compared to the ones in down South. The subject came after the music maestro, during a radio-based interview, was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films.

To which the Oscar-winning actor replied, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours." However, on Sunday, the composer hinted towards settling the issue, after having a Twitter exchange with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

The director earlier in the day shared the picture of the interview on the micro-blogging site and told Rahman "Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood". "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle ..," his tweet read.

The composer quite sportingly replied to the tweet by saying, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do." On the professional front, the veteran composer is riding high on the success of his compositions for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara'. (ANI)

