BTS to release new English single in August

South Korean pop group BTS will be releasing a new digital single in English on August 21. According to Billboard, the band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they "wanted to share some positive energy" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The seven-piece boy band, made up of Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, is also planning to release a new album later this year.

"We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. "Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," the group said. The musicians, who have previously released English-language songs "MIC Drop" and "Waste It On Me," with Steve Aoki, said recording in their non-native tongue was "a new challenge".

"We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh. We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times. This is a new challenge for us as well," they added. The news comes days after it was announced that BTS would be among the artists performing for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Fest, which is set to air September 27.