Courteney Cox, boyfriend Johnny McDaid haven't seen each other in 133 Days

"Friends" alum Courteney Cox has revealed that she hasn't met her boyfriend Johnny McDaid in over four months. The 56-year-old actor took to her Instagram to send best wishes to the Snow Patrol band member on his 44th birthday.

"Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly #myone," Cox wrote alongside a photo of their recent video chat. The couple are currently quarantined in different countries. During a recent virtual appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, Cox had revealed that due the sudden imposition of lockdown in the US and the UK they had to live separately.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine," Cox said. "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realise -- I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime -- now it's like oh my god, I just miss his physical touch. It's been hard. This is the longest time," she added.