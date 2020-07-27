Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

The release date of Cobra Kai Season 3 is yet to be announced. But the good news is that the American action comedy-drama web television series will not end with the third season.

If rumours are to be believed, Cobra Kai Season 3 will be released in December 2020. But there is no official confirmation on it. Fans expected it in May this year as Season 1 and 2 were released on May 2, 2018 and April 24, 2019 respectively.

Before discussing on Cobra Kai Season 3, let us notify you that the series lovers can watch Season 1 and Season 2 on Netflix. The Netflix See What's Next Twitter revealed on Tuesday that the first two seasons of Cobra Kai will be available on August 28. In June this year, Netflix announced in June this year that the first two seasons of this action series will move from YouTube to the online streaming service.

#CobraKai Seasons 1 & 2 are coming to Netflix on August 28! Set 30 years after the original, now-successful Daniel LaRusso must face his old foe — down-and-out Johnny Lawrence — who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo pic.twitter.com/qqGkoXTnh1 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 21, 2020

Netflix is also yet to announce when Cobra Kai Season 3 will be streamed on it. However, it is likely to follow the debut of the first two seasons. "The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world," Brian Wright, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix said.

Cobra Kai Season 3 is expected to see many new characters. It will feature Ralph Macchio (as Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (as Jhonny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Xolo Mariduena (as Miguel Diaz), Peyton List (as Tory), Jacob Bertrand (as Eli Moskowitz), Martin Kove (as John Kreese), Nichole Brown (as Aisha Robinson), Hannah Kepple (as Moon), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (as Demetri), Aideen Mincks (as Mitch), Paul Walter Hauser (as Raymond), and Khalil Everage (as Chris).

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it will be coming to Netflix by the end of summer, as teased by Jon Hurwitz, the series' co-creator. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

