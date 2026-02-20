Judicial officers will be assisted by micro-observers and state government officials in Bengal's SIR process: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Judicial officers will be assisted by micro-observers and state government officials in Bengal's SIR process: SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AI in Sports: Transparency and Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir
Left Front's Strategic Moves: A New Dawn for West Bengal?
Electoral Controversy Erupts in West Bengal: Allegations Against the Chief Electoral Officer
Supreme Court's Directive Sparks Political Battle Over West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision
Vadra Urges Assam's CM to Focus on Development, Jobs, and Transparency