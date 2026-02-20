Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Robbery Syndicate in Karol Bagh

Delhi Police has arrested four members of a robbery gang, including the ringleader, following an attack on a shopper in Karol Bagh. The gang lured victims with fake currency bundles and resorted to violence and theft. Key evidence was gathered through CCTV footage and call records.

The Delhi Police announced a significant breakthrough on Friday, arresting four members of a robbery gang operating in the Karol Bagh area. Among those arrested was allegedly the mastermind behind the operation. The arrests follow a robbery incident reported near Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on February 16.

The robbery victim, who had traveled to Karol Bagh from Dwarka for shopping, was approached by two men who attempted to engage him in conversation. Exploiting his trust with what appeared to be large bundles of cash, they tried to involve him in a supposed money deposit scheme. When the victim grew wary and moved towards the hospital, he was assaulted by the gang, who then fled with his iPhone.

Subsequent investigation utilized footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and call record analysis to apprehend the suspects. The police have recovered a stolen mobile phone and a van used during the crime. The group, led by Aslam, also involved Suleman, both having existing criminal records. Further investigations continue as the police probe deeper into their network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

