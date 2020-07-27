Left Menu
Viscera report rules out foul play in Sushant death: Official

Earlier, Rajput's post-mortem report had stated that the 34-year-old actor, who was found hanging in his apartment, died due to asphyxia. Cyber report and findings of the physics department of the forensic lab are yet to be submitted, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (Sushant Singh Rajput)

The viscera report of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has ruled out any foul play in his death here last month, a police official said on Monday. The Mumbai police, probing the case of alleged suicide by Rajput, has received his viscera sample report which came "negative", indicating no foul play in his death, he said.

The report was submitted by the Kalina-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to the probe team on Sunday, the official said. Earlier, Rajput's post-mortem report had stated that the 34-year-old actor, who was found hanging in his apartment, died due to asphyxia.

Cyber report and findings of the physics department of the forensic lab are yet to be submitted, he said. Meanwhile, sources in the FSL said the viscera report did not find anything suspicious in the actor's death.

"It seems it is a suicide case. Now we are collecting evidences from his mobile phone and the cyber department is working on it to find out if messages or videos were deleted from his mobile phone," they said. Earlier in the day, the police recorded the statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in connection with the actor's death case.

Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his rented flat in suburban Bandra.

