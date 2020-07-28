Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry's new album pushed back to 'unavoidable production delays'

"Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released weeks later on August 28," she added. it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!" she added. 'Smile' is Perry's fifth studio album and comes three years after she released 'Witness' in 2017..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:14 IST
Katy Perry's new album pushed back to 'unavoidable production delays'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singer Katy Perry has said that her upcoming album 'Smile' has been delayed by two weeks. The popstar's fifth LP was set to drop on August 14 but due to "unavoidable production delays", it will now release on August 28.

"Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face ... but if there's anything 2020 taught me, it's to not get too attached to plans and be malleable," Perry wrote in a post on Twitter on Monday. "Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released weeks later on August 28," she added. However, Perry said she will keep entertaining her fans through her new web series "Smile Sundays".

"To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat... whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I'm going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE," the 35-year-old singer said. "you'll see new merch... I'll play some snippets... maybe we'll go live together... we'll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it's a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!" she added.

'Smile' is Perry's fifth studio album and comes three years after she released 'Witness' in 2017..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Resonance Opportunities Fund picks up stake in Best Agrolife Ltd

New Delhi India July 28 ANINewsVoir UK based Resonance Opportunities Fund recently picked up a stake of 112,000 shares at the market price of Rs 610.35 through open market buying in BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, which shows the confidence o...

Taiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise

Taiwan on Tuesday was investigating its first possible local coronavirus infection in more than a month, a Thai man who tested positive last week, as the island also faces a rise in cases brought from overseas. Taiwans early response was ef...

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Tennis-German Kerber looks to rekindle success with coach Beltz

Angelique Kerber has parted ways with Dieter Kindlmann and rehired Torben Beltz as her coach, the former world number ones management team have said, restoring a partnership that helped the German win two of her three Grand Slam titles. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020