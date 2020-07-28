Katy Perry's new album pushed back to 'unavoidable production delays'

Singer Katy Perry has said that her upcoming album 'Smile' has been delayed by two weeks. The popstar's fifth LP was set to drop on August 14 but due to "unavoidable production delays", it will now release on August 28.

"Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face ... but if there's anything 2020 taught me, it's to not get too attached to plans and be malleable," Perry wrote in a post on Twitter on Monday. "Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released weeks later on August 28," she added. However, Perry said she will keep entertaining her fans through her new web series "Smile Sundays".

"To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat... whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I'm going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE," the 35-year-old singer said. "you'll see new merch... I'll play some snippets... maybe we'll go live together... we'll def have a good chat! Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it's a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!" she added.

'Smile' is Perry's fifth studio album and comes three years after she released 'Witness' in 2017..