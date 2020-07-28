Left Menu
'Orange Is the New Black' actor Max Talisman to make directorial debut

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:24 IST
'Orange Is the New Black' actor Max Talisman to make directorial debut

Actor Max Talisman, best known for "Orange Is the New Black" series and the horror drama "Super Dark Times" , is set to make his screenwriting and directorial debut with the romantic comedy, "Things Like This"

The modern-day rom-com follows two young gay men with the same name living in New York City who fall in love and it appears that the universe has brought them together, reported Deadline

Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Eric Roberts, Michael D Cohen, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Charlie Tahan, Dyan Cannon, Santwon McCray, Krista Allen, Miles Tagtmeyer and Jake Reiner, grandson of the late Carl Reiner, round the cast. Buzz Koenig of Opposite Field Pictures and Andrew Burrill of Sovereign Talent are attached to produce.

