'Love in the Time of Corona' to have two-part premiere in August

Freeform's upcoming romantic series "Love in the Time of Corona" will have a two-part debut on the network on August 22 and 23. According to Deadline, the four-part show, which was ordered to limited series in early May, will air at 8 pm next month.

Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows, and L Scott Caldwell are part of the cast. From the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, the upcoming series will follow four interwoven stories about the search for love and connection during quarantine.

Charlie Robinson will guest star. The show was shot using remote technologies from the cast members' actual homes. "Love in the Time of Corona" comes from Good Trouble executive producers Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani and Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger. Real-life couple Odom Jr and Robinson are also attached to executive produce.