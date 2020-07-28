David Henry Sterry’s memoir ‘Master of Ceremonies’ getting series adaptation

A series based on author David Henry Sterry's memoir "Master of Ceremonies: A True Story of Love, Murder, Roller Skates & Chippendales" is being developed by Sony Pictures TV. "Breaking Bad" screenwriter Gordon Smith is penning the series and will also serve as showrunner, reported Deadline. The memoir details Sterry's time as the MC at one of the most famous male strip clubs and is a window into the "girls-just-want-to-have-fun, greed-is-good, party-all-the time, world of 1980's America through the eyes of Manhattan's hottest show: Chippendales, where women are in complete control and men get rich and famous".

Smith's adaptation will be semi-fictionalised and will show how the club turned women's sexual empowerment into a cultural phenomenon, but eventually became a drug distribution centre for the Upper East Side of New York City. Smith will also executive produce the series with Jay Froberg and Gavin Levinson for ROAR.