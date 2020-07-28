Anushka Sharma calls for protection of natural resources on World Nature Conservation Day

Sharing several pictures of herself in nature's lap, actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday marked the World Nature Conservation Day by urging people to protect and preserve the environment. She took to Instagram to share the pictures along with a long note dedicated to environmental conservation.

"A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species' and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature," the actor-turned-producer wrote in the caption. "As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources," she added.

Stressing that there is no planet B for us, the actor called for more consciousness towards climate change. "Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let's always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way," she wrote.

World Nature Conservation Day is observed every year on July 28 to increase the awareness about different practices to conserve the natural resources of the planet. (ANI)