Joker 2: Will Joaquin Phoenix return as director or Arthur? Movie to be naturalistic, psychological

Joker 2 is a highly anticipated movie and fans want to know more about it. The huge success of the first movie titled Joker augmented the demand for one more movie among fans. Read further to get some latest updates related to the imminent second movie of the franchise.

In November last year, Collider confirmed that a Joker sequel or Joker 2 was officially in the works after getting greenlit by Warner Bros. It was reported that Warner Bros was in conversation with Todd Phillips to direct the second movie.

If reports are to be believed, Joker 2 is likely to get back Joaquin Phoenix to play the protagonist role (Arthur Fleck or Joker) and additionally work as the director, while Scott Silver will compose the manuscript. However, the production is said to be currently on hold as the discussion is not yet over regarding the making of Joker 2.

Todd Phillips, the director of Joker said in a recent interview, "most films are in the dust, but this one is about gunpowder." He clearly stated that he wants the theme and lighting to be same in Joker 2 as the first movie to ensure the results emerge more naturalistic, psychological and less consisting of action.

Currently, we can't expect any major developments related to Joker 2 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a worldwide pandemic have brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects had been either halted or postponed.

Earlier it was said that Joker was intended to be a standalone movie with no sequel(s), although Warner Bros. intended for it to launch DC Black, a line of DC Comics-based films unrelated to the DCEU with darker, more experimental material.

Fans of the psychological thriller movie, Joker highly want to see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker 2. But we don't find any reason why the 45-year-old actor to avoid his presence in the second movie.

Joker 2 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be out during the end of 2021.

