Family Guy Season 19 to premiere in Sept 2020, cast revealed, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:10 IST
Family Guy Season 19 will have majority of the lead voice cast from the previous season. Image Credit: Facebook / Family Guy

Production for Family Guy Season 19's episodes had already started before Fox made the announcement of its renewal. Fox also provided a hint earlier that the Family Guy Season 19 would be released in September 2020. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

Fans will be happy to know that Family Guy Season 19 will debut on September 7 this year. A clip was recently released at the Comic-Con@Home panel that features MacFarlane and Borstein reflecting on which episodes from Family Guy's 18-season run are their favourties.

MacFarlane points to the Season 9's Agatha Christie-spoofing "And Then There Were Fewer" (which placed #12 on our countdown of the Top 20 Family Guy episodes). Borstein, however, seems to favour specific moments and lines over entire episodes, IGN reported.

Family Guy Season 19 will have majority of the lead voice cast from the previous season. They are the members of the extended Griffin family, the neighbours from Spooner Street, Peter's colleagues at Quahog Channel 5 News, and the kids' peers plus teachers at Adam West High School, The Cinemaholic noted.

As Family Guy is known for picking up the dark controversial subject that recently has taken place in the contemporary world, Season 19 is expected to have coronavirus pandemic situation in the storyline.

The main characters to provide their voices in The Family Guy Season 19 are Peter Griffin- Seth MacFarlaneLois Griffin (as Alex Borstein, Meg Griffin (Mila Kunis), Chris Griffin (Seth Green), Stewie Griffin (Seth MacFarlane), Brian (dog) (Seth MacFarlane), etc.

The names of new voice actors are Kevin Spacey, Kevin Bacon, Clyde Anderson, Nick Lloyd etc. The show revolves around the adventures of the Griffin family, consisting of father Peter Griffin, a bumbling and clumsy yet well-intentioned blue-collar worker; Lois, a pretty stay-at-home mother and piano teacher who is a member of the wealthy Pewterschmidt family; Meg, their often-bullied teenage daughter who is also constantly ridiculed or ignored by the family; Chris, their awkward teenage son, who is overweight, unintelligent and, in many respects, is simply a younger version of his father; and Stewie, their diabolical infant son of ambiguous sexual orientation who is an adult-mannered evil genius and uses stereotypical archvillain phrases. Living with the family is their witty, smoking, martini-swilling, sarcastic, English-speaking anthropomorphic dog Brian, though he is still considered a pet in many ways.

