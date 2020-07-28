Left Menu
Shrek 5: Shrek & Donkey with much of adventures, movie to pick up where Shrek 4 ended

Updated: 28-07-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 02:01 IST
On March 15, Shrek 5 production took to Twitter to announce that the movie would be delayed and postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

Shrek 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated animated movies and fans are ardently looking forward to the creation of it. Fans have been waiting for the fifth installment for a long time, unfortunately there is no update on it.

Shrek 5 was actually confirmed seven years ago. Many fans earlier believed that the next movie would start from the point where Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After ended. But later news rolled out that the producers were reluctant to continue with that story as NBCUniversal wanted a totally new concept.

Many rumours continue swirling that Shrek 5 has been cancelled. But that's not true at all. The movie was already confirmed and started its pre-production works long time back.

Is Shrek 5 officially confirmed? Let us take you 16 years back. Following the success of Shrek 2 in May 2004, the Producer-cum-Executive Producer of the first and second movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that the Shrek story had been outlined into five films almost from the beginning. "Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Katzenberg opined.

On March 15, Shrek 5 production took to Twitter to announce that the movie would be delayed and postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak. The production of Shrek 5 is no longer in continuation as NBCUniversal has different priorities currently. The team at Dreamworks has been asked to work on the new 'Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives and Forty Thieves' instead of Shrek 5.

The filming of Shrek 5 is expected to commence at the ending phase of this year. The current coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Thus, the development of the movie isn't possible now.

Shrek 5 will not pick up where Shrek 4 ended. It will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films. They said they would reinvent and give the new movie a fresh story. They want a brand-new movie which they have not seen before, but the characters will be the same.

Possibly, the movie will show returning of Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up. Once Shrek 5 was announced, the CEO of NBCUniversal, Steve Burke cited that the investors that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life to the movie franchise.

Based on some leaked reports, Shrek 5 will be premiered anytime in September 2022. The filming of Shrek 5 is expected to commence at the ending phase of this year.

