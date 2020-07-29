Left Menu
Ayushmann Khurrana turns cross-functional athlete for Abhishek Kapoor's untitled romantic flick

Ayushmannn Khurrana is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in director Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming untitled romantic flick.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:21 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and director Abhishek Kapoor . Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmannn Khurrana is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in director Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming untitled romantic flick. Speaking about their collaboration, Kapoor said that he will present Khurrana in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie.

"Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that, we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one," he said. "Ayushmann plays a cross functional athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn't done before. It's quite a challenge and he's very committed to it," he added.

The 'Article 15' actor is equally excited to collaborate with Abhishek and about his physical transformation. "Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I'm glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that's exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts," he said.

"I'm supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it," he added. This marks the first collaboration of the 'Kai Po Che!' and 'Rock On' director with the 'Vicky Donor' actor. The yet-untitled film is set in North India and it will begin its shooting schedule in October. It will release worldwide in 2021. (ANI)

