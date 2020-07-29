Left Menu
Kim Go-eun takes to Instagram with her solo pics, know her contribution during pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:39 IST
Kim Go-eun takes to Instagram with her solo pics, know her contribution during pandemic
Kim Go-eun, who played the role of a police officer ranked Inspector, Jung Tae-eul aka Luna in The King: Eternal Monarch, looks beautiful in the picture she posted over Instagram. Image Credit: Facebook / Kim Go-eun

Fans are passionately waiting to see Kim Go-eun and Lee Min-ho in The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2. Season 1 premiered on April 17 this year and continued till June 12.

While The King: Eternal Monarch is yet to announce for Season 2, Kim Go-eun is busy on social media these days. The beautiful actress recently disclosed her short-reunion with her series co-star Kim Yong-ji.

Kim Go-eun and Kim Yong-ji met up for a quick dance session, Pinkvilla reported. Now the beautiful actress posted a solo photo (on the Instagram) where she's soaking up the sun.

Kim Go-eun, who played the role of a police officer ranked Inspector, Jung Tae-eul aka Luna in The King: Eternal Monarch, looks beautiful in the picture she posted over Instagram. She is cladded in a denim jacket with a black trouser. She has finished her look with a pair of chic sunglass and swaying her locks on her ride side.

언제였던가.. 식혜보고싶었다.. 😎

Kim Go-eun turned 29 on July 2. She was inundated with birthday wishes from her fans from South Korea and other countries after posting a birthday-celebration snap on Instagram. Check her picture below.

모두 너무 감사해요 사랑합니다🖤

In 2019, Kim Go-eun was named as a Chanel ambassador for South Korea, and was later selected to be one of the seven faces for Chanel's 'J12 Turns 20' campaign in 2020. In late February 2020, the Korean NGO Good Neighbors published that Kim Go-eun had made a donation of 100 million won (approx. $82,640 USD) to provide 40,000 masks for low-income families in South Korea amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

