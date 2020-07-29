'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli and family test positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for COVID-19 and they all will be under home quarantine as prescribed by the doctors. Rajamouli, the 'Baahubali' director, on Wednesday, shared the information on his Twitter handle and informed that they all underwent for coronavirus test after developing "slight fever" a few days ago, which subsided by itself.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors" he tweeted. The 46-year-old director, in a subsequent tweet, assured they are feeling "better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions."

"Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," he added. The director, who predominantly works in the Telugu cinema industry, is widely popular for helming epic hit 'Baahubali' sequel, romantic flick 'Magadheera', and many more. (ANI)