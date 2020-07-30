Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garth Brooks withdraws from CMA 'Entertainer of the Year' category

American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks has withdrawn himself from consideration for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards' Entertainer of the Year prize this year after having won it seven times.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:34 IST
Garth Brooks withdraws from CMA 'Entertainer of the Year' category
Garth Brooks (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks has withdrawn himself from consideration for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards' Entertainer of the Year prize this year after having won it seven times. According to Fox News, the 58-year-old singer said in a press conference, "It's time for somebody else to hold that award, "reported The Tennessean.

Brooks last won the award in 2019 beating out fellow country musicians Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton. Brooks admitted he made the decision because of a tweet he couldn't stop thinking about. "There's one tweet in there that really stuck in my head," It said, 'Hey, man. This guy, why doesn't he just step down (and leave) the entertainer for the next generation?' 100% agree," said Brooks.

The country singer added, "The last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful, but it's time for somebody else to hold that award ... 'cause they're all out there busting their butts." Brooks said, "With all the love in the world, we are officially pulling ourselves out of 'Entertainer of the Year.'"

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are still on track to take place in November in Nashville and voting began last month. Recently. Brooks released a new song, 'We Belong to Each Other,' which is off his highly anticipated next album, 'Fun.'

The hitmaker said the album is done but he doesn't feel it's appropriate to release it during a pandemic. Brooks explained, "I don't want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting. The album's ready to go. It's just, how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody's out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially?" (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM's nephew fined for criticising judiciary online

A Singapore court has fined the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for criticizing the judiciary in a Facebook post two years ago amid a deepening family feud. Li Shengwu said in reaction to the ruling that he worried about further su...

Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM's visit to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh police and Sashastra Seema Bal have been put on high alert in the districts bordering Nepal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Ayodhya, Independence Day and the coming festival season, a senior official has said. ...

History taught us that in name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships:PM on SC building in Mauritius.

History taught us that in&#160;name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnershipsPM on SC building in Mauritius....

Mali cleric says crisis can be resolved without president resigning

The Muslim cleric seen as the driving force behind Malis protest movement said the countrys political crisis could be resolved without President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigning, offering a more moderate solution than other opposition leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020