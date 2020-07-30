Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Reynolds says woman's stolen teddy bear with her late mom's recording is found

American actor Ryan Reynolds revealed that a stolen custom Build-A-Bear, which contained the voice recording of a mother's message to her daughter before she died, has been found and returned.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:52 IST
Ryan Reynolds says woman's stolen teddy bear with her late mom's recording is found
Ryan Reynolds. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Ryan Reynolds revealed that a stolen custom Build-A-Bear, which contained the voice recording of a mother's message to her daughter before she died, has been found and returned. The 43-year-old actor wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (local time), "In happier news... thank you, everyone, who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear."

According to Fox News, Reynolds, previously offered a USD 5,000 reward for the bear. The search effort for the 'Mama Bear' had ramped up in Canada, thanks to a local reporter and the actor's USD 5,000 "no questions asked" pledge to whoever returned the cuddly teddy.

After four days, Mara Soriano was reunited with the plush keepsake, which is said to be in "perfect condition." Soriano told the CBC late Tuesday at the rendezvous point, "She's home. I didn't think she would come back, but she did."

Soriano said she checked countless alleys and dumpsters in Vancouver's West End. However, it wasn't until she received an email from a stranger claiming to have information regarding the disappearance that she began holding hope for the bear's safe return. "Of course, I jumped on it, because it was a lead," she said.

"I called [CBC News reporter] Deborah Goble because she was the person who broke the story, and I couldn't have done this without her, so I wanted her to be there, too. Plus, she's a grown-up, and I wanted to make sure everybody was safe." "They brought the bear over to CBC, which was a safe meeting place ... and we did it."

Soriano said she had placed the backpack containing the bear down while she went to tend to a friend who called her explaining he had been struck by a van while cycling over to assist Soriano and her fiance with their apartment move. It was in that moment that Soriano said she forgot where she placed the bag and it was picked up, along with an iPad, blank chequebook, Soriano's green card as well as the passports and social insurance cards of her and her fiance's.

She said, "It's a reminder of home. The bear has a message in it in Filipino. It says 'I love you,' but in our language. So it's very specific and very unique." Surveillance video nearby would capture a man intercepting the bag as he walked past it.

"They liberated her," Soriano said of the bear, which was returned by two men who didn't want to be identified by the outlet. Soriano said she also gave the men a small amount of her own money as "collateral" until Reynolds' pledge came through. TV host George Stroumboulopoulos, another Canadian, said he would also match the amount.

According to Soriano, she had her late mother's voice recorded and placed into the bear after her mother went into hospice care for cancer treatment. "At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with," she told CBC. "That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice. She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she'll always be with me."

Soriano's mom died of cancer in June 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Octavia Spencer, Riz Ahmed to star in Amazon's 'Invasion'

Hollywood stars Octavia Spencer and Riz Ahmed have boarded the science-fiction thriller Invasion set up at Amazon Studios. The film will be directed by BAFTA-winning Michael Pearce, reported Deadline.Invasion follows two young brothers on t...

Singapore PM's nephew fined for criticising judiciary online

A Singapore court has fined the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for criticizing the judiciary in a Facebook post two years ago amid a deepening family feud. Li Shengwu said in reaction to the ruling that he worried about further su...

Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM's visit to Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh police and Sashastra Seema Bal have been put on high alert in the districts bordering Nepal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Ayodhya, Independence Day and the coming festival season, a senior official has said. ...

History taught us that in name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships:PM on SC building in Mauritius.

History taught us that in&#160;name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnershipsPM on SC building in Mauritius....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020