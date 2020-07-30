Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Sadak 2' a step closer to release as its background score composition completes

Sharing a picture of the production set-up from the studios, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday said the composition of the background score of her upcoming film 'Sadak 2' has finished on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:43 IST
'Sadak 2' a step closer to release as its background score composition completes
Production set-up of 'Sadak 2' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a picture of the production set-up from the studios, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday said the composition of the background score of her upcoming film 'Sadak 2' has finished on Thursday. The 'Zakhm' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of the production set up and revealed that the background score for the second instalment of 'Sadak' has been composed by music composer Sandeep Chowta.

"And with this, the final note has been played & composed for the background score of #Sadak2 by one of my favourite music directors/composers and human beings on the planet -- Sandeep Chowta," she wrote in the Instagram caption. She went on to heap praises on the music composer further in the caption, sharing that he composed the entire background score for the film in just 20 days.

"How do I thank you enough @sandychow44 Not only for giving us a stunning score in a record time of 20 days through such trying times. But for adding such value to every frame by hand-picking musicians and sensibilities from across the globe and making each frame breathe and sing," she wrote. "Guess you prove yet again that when the heart is in tune, everything else falls into place. So thank you my dear, dear friend for making this phase so magical & harmonious in every which way," she added.

Bhatt ended the caption by jokingly asking the other departments of the film to pick up speed. "And yes, now the other departments better make good speed and catch up because as far as the background score is concerned, we're good to go," she wrote.

'Sadak 2' marks filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's comeback as a director after 21 years. Apart from Pooja, the movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-European oil major trading units provide buffer in rough second quarter

The trading units of European oil and gas majors have shielded their second-quarter results from the full force of the corona-induced collapse in demand for fuel, but big writedowns showed the scale of the challenge ahead, results showed on...

Grim Lloyds Bank, StanChart results hit FTSE 100; AstraZeneca gains

Gloomy quarterly results from Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered and a clutch of other firms led the FTSE 100 lower on Thursday, while AstraZeneca rose after topping analysts estimates on the back of strong drug sales during coronavirus-driven...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...

Cricket-PCB expects England to 'do the right thing' in 2022

Pakistans decision to tour England despite the risks of travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic was not part of a reciprocal agreement but the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB expects its English counterpart to do the right thing in 2022. Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020