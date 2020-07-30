Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwayne Johnson almost played Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that director Tim Burton once considered him to play Willy Wonka in his 2005 film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:08 IST
Dwayne Johnson almost played Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that director Tim Burton once considered him to play Willy Wonka in his 2005 film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" . The 48-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor made a post on Instagram as he praised the 1971 classic "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" , starring Gene Wilder, as one of his "all time fav films".

"Some cool history - back in the early 2000's, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka in his remake, 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'. "I remember thinking 'HOLY S***, I'M IN. But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood, with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to pull it off," he wrote in the caption.

Johnson had his first acting role in "The Mummy Returns" (2001), and played his first lead role in its spin-off "The Scorpion King" (2002). As for Willy Wonka, Johnny Depp eventually went on to star as the famous candy man in Burton's adaptation of the Roald Dahl children's novel.

The director and Depp had already worked together on films such as "Edward Scissorhands" , "Ed Wood" , and "Sleepy Hollow" . "The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I'm sure he considered for all of seven seconds) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking into the business with no idea what the future had in store.

"I'll always raise a glass to the dreams that don't come true, because sometimes they’re the best thing that never happened. #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka," the "Jumanji" star said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-European oil major trading units provide buffer in rough second quarter

The trading units of European oil and gas majors have shielded their second-quarter results from the full force of the corona-induced collapse in demand for fuel, but big writedowns showed the scale of the challenge ahead, results showed on...

Grim Lloyds Bank, StanChart results hit FTSE 100; AstraZeneca gains

Gloomy quarterly results from Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered and a clutch of other firms led the FTSE 100 lower on Thursday, while AstraZeneca rose after topping analysts estimates on the back of strong drug sales during coronavirus-driven...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...

Cricket-PCB expects England to 'do the right thing' in 2022

Pakistans decision to tour England despite the risks of travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic was not part of a reciprocal agreement but the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB expects its English counterpart to do the right thing in 2022. Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020