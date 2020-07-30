'Happy birthday my talented friend': Farah Khan wishes Sonu Nigam on turning 46

Left Menu
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Thursday happy birthday to musician Sonu Nigam, as he turned 46.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:08 IST
Filmmaker Farah Khan with singer Sonu Nigam (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Thursday happy birthday to musician Sonu Nigam, as he turned 46. Farah took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' singer and penned a short birthday wish for her in the caption.

"Aaj all the Sonus that i love ka birthday hain, happy birthday my talented friend @sonunigamofficial .. keep making the world happy with ur voice," she wrote in the caption. Singer Sonu Nigam shares his birthday with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who turned 47 today.

Last month, Sonu Nigam grabbed headlines as he stirred a debate on nepotism in the Indian music industry through a YouTube-based Video Blog (Vlog) .(ANI)

