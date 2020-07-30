Tracy Morgan, wife Megan Wollover separating

Actor-comedia Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover are no longer together. The 51-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Wollover in 2015, shared the news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy," Morgan said. The "30 Rock" star and Wollover, 33, share one daughter, seven-year-old Maven Sonae.

Morgan also shares three adult sons -- Tracy Morgan Jr, 28, Malcolm Morgan, 32, and Gitrid Morgan, 34, -- from his previous marriage to Sabina Morgan..