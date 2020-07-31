Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I love you': Jennifer Aniston extends birthday wishes to 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow

Actor Jennifer Aniston has extended birthday wishes to her 'Friends' co-star and long-time pal Lisa Kudrow, who turned 57 on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:13 IST
'I love you': Jennifer Aniston extends birthday wishes to 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow
Actors Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Jennifer Aniston has extended birthday wishes to her 'Friends' co-star and long-time pal Lisa Kudrow, who turned 57 on Thursday. The duo and the rest of the show's cast have remained friends since the show ended its run in 2004, and the actors have occasionally been spotted together.

To make her good friend's day special, Aniston hopped on to Instagram late Thursday and shared some pictures and videos of Kudrow, as she wished her a happy birthday. Sharing a goofy throwback picture of the two, Aniston wrote on Instagram stories, "Happy birthday my sweetest floosh".

While in another picture, the 51-year-old star is seen sharing a hug with Kudrow and wrote 'I love you' alongside. The 'Just Go With It' actor also shared two videos, where Kudrow is seen sharing a stage with singer Taylor Swift. The duo is seen singing Kudrow's famous comedy song 'smelly cat' from the show.

Pheobe Buffay, Kudrow's character in the show, singing the song has been one of the iconic comedy sequences throughout the 'Friends' sitcom. Lisa Kudrow, and her two other female co-stars from the show -Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox always find time to reunite.

The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans who are eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars back together. Spanning across 10 seasons, 'Friends' ran from 1994 to 2004 and portrayed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. The show also starred Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1 to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the worlds largest public company. Shares of the company rose ...

Illegal arms manufacturer held in Muzaffarnagar

An alleged illegal arms manufacturer was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police saidAfzal was arrested at Sikanderpur village in Miranpur police station area. Three pistols, a gun and several other arms have bee...

Rajasthan govt to greet freedom fighters by visiting their houses on Aug 9

The Rajasthan government has decided to greet the 29 surviving freedom fighters from the state by visiting their residences on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken thi...

U.S. imposes human rights sanctions on Chinese company, individuals

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a Chinese company and two officials related to the company for what it said were human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minority people in Chinas Xinjiang province, the Treasury...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020