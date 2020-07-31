'I love you': Jennifer Aniston extends birthday wishes to 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow

Actor Jennifer Aniston has extended birthday wishes to her 'Friends' co-star and long-time pal Lisa Kudrow, who turned 57 on Thursday. The duo and the rest of the show's cast have remained friends since the show ended its run in 2004, and the actors have occasionally been spotted together.

To make her good friend's day special, Aniston hopped on to Instagram late Thursday and shared some pictures and videos of Kudrow, as she wished her a happy birthday. Sharing a goofy throwback picture of the two, Aniston wrote on Instagram stories, "Happy birthday my sweetest floosh".

While in another picture, the 51-year-old star is seen sharing a hug with Kudrow and wrote 'I love you' alongside. The 'Just Go With It' actor also shared two videos, where Kudrow is seen sharing a stage with singer Taylor Swift. The duo is seen singing Kudrow's famous comedy song 'smelly cat' from the show.

Pheobe Buffay, Kudrow's character in the show, singing the song has been one of the iconic comedy sequences throughout the 'Friends' sitcom. Lisa Kudrow, and her two other female co-stars from the show -Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox always find time to reunite.

The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans who are eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars back together. Spanning across 10 seasons, 'Friends' ran from 1994 to 2004 and portrayed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. The show also starred Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. (ANI)