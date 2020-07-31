Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jackky Bhagnani supports families of All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association dancers amid COVID-19

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has stepped forward to help families of 600 dancers of the All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association by donating essential groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:31 IST
Jackky Bhagnani supports families of All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association dancers amid COVID-19
Jackky Bhagnani donating essentials to families of dancers . Image Credit: ANI

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has stepped forward to help families of 600 dancers of the All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association by donating essential groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dancers have been hit hard by the shutdown of the entertainment industry for a period of four months now.

Baghnani's Jjust Music has long been working with dancers, along with musicians, for different music videos. The actor-producer had earlier donated over 1,000 PPE kits to BMC officials.

Bhagnani has also raised a sum of Rs 3 crores for COVID-19 relief funds with his initiative 'Muskurayega India' under his Jjust Music label. Several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and others had released a music video 'Muskurayega India' as a part of the initiative. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi slaps Rs 20 cr fine on Pancard Clubs, 4 directors for illegally raising funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday slapped a total fine of Rs 20 crore on Pancard Clubs and its four directors for illegally mobilising money from investors through unregistered collective investment schemes CIS. The firm is a part of...

Trust Mumbai police on Sushant death case probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state police were capable of probing the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamor for a CBI probe in the actors death here i...

Mizoram extends partial lockdown till Aug 31, issues fresh guidelines

The Mizoram government on Friday extended state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, as per a notification issued on Friday. According to the order, all international and inter- state borders wi...

High-speed train crash in Portugal kills two, injures 37

A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine in central Portugal killed two people and injured at least 37 on Friday, the national relief operations authority CNOS said. A spokesman for CNOS told Reuters two medical helicopt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020