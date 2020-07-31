Jackky Bhagnani supports families of All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association dancers amid COVID-19

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has stepped forward to help families of 600 dancers of the All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association by donating essential groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dancers have been hit hard by the shutdown of the entertainment industry for a period of four months now.

Baghnani's Jjust Music has long been working with dancers, along with musicians, for different music videos. The actor-producer had earlier donated over 1,000 PPE kits to BMC officials.

Bhagnani has also raised a sum of Rs 3 crores for COVID-19 relief funds with his initiative 'Muskurayega India' under his Jjust Music label. Several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and others had released a music video 'Muskurayega India' as a part of the initiative. (ANI)